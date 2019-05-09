Kings County man charged with fleeing police, damaging inside of cruiser

A 31-year-old Kings County man is facing charges after police say he fled when he was asked to provide a breath sample at a checkpoint Saturday night in the Orwell area.

When the driver pulled up to the checkpoint, an officer smelled liquor and asked the man to step out of the car for a sample, according to a news release from Kings District RCMP.

After refusing the sample, the man attempted to run away and was taken into custody "a short distance from the scene," the release said.

While being transported to the Montague detachment, the man ripped an interior light out of the police car, according to police.

He was held in custody overnight, was released on conditions the next morning, and is facing charges of operation while impaired, refusal to provide a sample, resisting arrest, assaulting a peace officer, mischief and three counts of breach of probation.

The man is scheduled to appear in court in Charlottetown on May 22.

