Kings County hospital reducing emergency department hours

Kings County Memorial Hospital emergency department in eastern P.E.I. will operate on reduced hours Saturday and Sunday due to a lack of staffing.

The department will be open both days from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., instead of the usual 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. During the hours of closure the nearest emergency department will be at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Charlottetown.

Kings County is not the only rural hospital with reduced hours at its emergency department. The department in Western Hospital in Alberton will be closed entirely Saturday and Sunday, reopening Monday at 8 a.m.

Health P.E.I. advises anyone with emergency medical needs to call 911 or seek emergency services when experiencing the following:

Discomfort or tightness in the chest.

Unusual shortness of breath.

Abdominal pain.

Prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.

An injury may require stitches or involve a broken bone.

A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.

A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38 C or higher.

If you have any health concerns or need immediate health information, call 811 to speak to an experienced registered nurse for advice on the best course of action.