Emergency department at Montague hospital closing early Monday
The emergency department at the Kings County Memorial Hospital in Montague will be closing at 3 p.m. on Monday due to a temporary lack of staffing.
Kings County Memorial Hospital ER expected to reopen Tuesday at 8 a.m.
It will reopen Tuesday at 8 a.m.
This is the second time in three days the Montague hospital's ER has closed early.
Anyone with emergency medical needs should call 911 or seek emergency services when:
- Experiencing discomfort or tightness in the chest.
- Experiencing unusual shortness of breath.
- Experiencing abdominal pain.
- Experiencing prolonged and persistent headache or dizziness.
- An injury may require stitches or involve a broken bone.
- A child has prolonged diarrhea or vomiting.
- A baby under six months of age has a fever of 38°C (100.4°F) or higher.
