P.E.I. open to receiving people fleeing from Ukraine, King says
Province will be donating $50,000 to Red Cross Ukraine fund
Premier Dennis King says P.E.I. is open to receiving refugees coming from Ukraine.
During a sitting of the legislature on Tuesday, the premier said he's raised the issue with the federal government as Russia's invasion continues for a sixth day.
"I have reached out to my federal counterparts to let them know that if families are coming to Canada from the Ukraine, that P.E.I. would be open and welcome to take in as many as we can here," King said.
"We would work very hard with our NGOs and other partners to facilitate that, Mr. Speaker, and just to try to do everything that we can to make life just a little bit easier for those who are impacted."
This weekend, a few dozen Islanders gathered in front of Charlottetown city hall to show support for the Ukrainian people and denounce the invasion.
King said the Ukrainian flag will be raised at provincial government buildings "for the next number of days."
He said the government will be donating $50,000 to the Red Cross humanitarian campaign for Ukraine.
Opposition leader Peter Bevan-Baker pointed out that the donation will be matched by the federal government, so $100,000 will go toward the fund as a result of the province's donation.
The premier also lauded efforts from people across the province who are now raising money for the cause.
"All of these things are just wonderful gestures and indicative of the kindness of Islanders, and I'm very proud of that," he said.
