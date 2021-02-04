King shuffles ranks of senior provincial government managers

Prince Edward Island Premier Dennis King is making some changes at the top level of the provincial government bureaucracy.

King announced the senior management changes while noting that Paul Ledwell is leaving the key post of clerk of the executive council, secretary to cabinet and deputy minister to the premier, effective May 7.

Ledwell had been in the role since 2016, and is leaving for an unspecified job outside the provincial government.

He will be replaced by Dan Campbell, who had been deputy minister of finance since May 2019.

Dan Campbell has been named as Prince Edward Island's next clerk of the executive council. (Government of P.E.I.)

Campbell had previously been the secretary to the Treasury Board for five years, after joining the provincial government from the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency.

"Paul [Ledwell] has been instrumental in leading a professional and responsive public service in Prince Edward Island over the past six years," King said in a midday news release.

"I want to thank Paul for his service to Islanders in his role with the province of Prince Edward Island and best of luck in his next adventure."

Ledwell succeeded Brian Douglas as clerk of the executive council after a year as former premier Wade MacLauchlan's senior policy advisor as the deputy minister of policy and priorities.

New appointments within the provincial government's senior management team are as follows:

Dan Campbell, clerk of the executive council & secretary to cabinet.

Christopher Gillis, deputy minister of priorities and intergovernmental affairs.

Denise Lewis-Flemming, deputy minister of finance.

Jonah Clements, deputy minister of justice and public safety and deputy attorney general.

Sonya Hooper, assistant deputy minister of early years (Education & Lifelong Learning).

Lisa Thibeau, assistant deputy minister of mental health & addictions (Health & Wellness).

Stefanie Corbett, chief executive officer of Innovation PEI.

Karen MacDonald, chief executive officer of Island Waste Management Corporation.

Daniel MacDonald, acting chief executive pfficer of P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission.

Tyson Bradley, chief executive officer of the P.E.I. Energy Corporation.

Mary Hunter, executive director of Skills PEI.

