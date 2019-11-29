P.E.I. premier predicts unity at Toronto premiers' meeting

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King is expecting productive discussions during Council of the Federation meetings in Toronto this Sunday and Monday, despite talk of national division.

King said he has spoken individually to most of the premiers, and plans to connect with those he missed before travelling to Toronto.

"I feel like there will be a productive meeting," he said.

"There's lots of issues of division across the country that have been getting press in the weeks after the [federal] election, but the conversations that I've been having with my colleagues is that there's a lot more unity that we're going to be talking about, and I look forward to very productive discussions."

King said he believes they will be able to reach consensus on issues such as the equalization program, which he said is currently "a bone of contention for provinces like Alberta, Saskatchewan and Newfoundland.

"There seems to be unanimous support among the provinces to have a greater discussion around that, and change some of the cap limits around the fiscal stabilization program."

