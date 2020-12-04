King government remains popular as Greens see big drop, poll suggests

Most Islanders remain happy with Premier Dennis King's government, a new poll by Narrative Research suggests.

Eighty per cent of Islanders said they're satisfied with King's government, while 51 per cent of decided voters surveyed said that if an election were held today the Progressive Conservatives would be their preferred choice.

The numbers don't differ much from August poll results, when 48 per cent of Islanders said they would vote for the PC Party and support for the government's performance stood at 81 per cent.

Support for other parties also remains stable, though there have been some changes.

Voting intentions for the Green Party dropped from 28 to 19 per cent, putting the Official Opposition behind the Liberals, who have 21 per cent support.

Last quarter, Liberal support stood at 17 per cent.

Meanwhile, voting intentions for the NDP sit at eight per cent, compared to seven per cent in August.

Eighteen per cent of people surveyed said they're undecided.

As for premier preference, King continues to lead at 52 per cent, while support for Green Leader Peter Bevan-Baker is 19 per cent. Liberal Party Interim Leader Sonny Gallant has nine per cent support.

The results are part of an independent telephone survey of Atlantic Canadians that drew from a sample of 601 adult P.E.I. residents.

The survey was conducted from Nov. 3-28. The margin of error is within plus or minus four percentage points, 95 out of 100 times.