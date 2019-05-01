King says he has lieutenant governor's confidence to form government
Premier-designate Dennis King says he has received the go-ahead P.E.I.’s lieutenant governor to form government.
Premier-designate met with Antoinette Perry on Tuesday
King met with Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry on Tuesday morning to seek her endorsement to form a minority government that will have the confidence of the legislative assembly.
King's Progressive Conservatives won 12 seats in the April 23 election. The Green Party won eight seats and the Liberals six.
"This is an exciting time in the history of our province, and an extraordinary opportunity for our new government to do things differently as we work collaboratively and cooperatively, across party lines, for the betterment of our province," King said in a news release.
