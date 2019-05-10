Union leader, lobbyist among deputy ministers appointed

The new Dennis King government has removed some potential thorns from its side in its announcement of new senior management posts Friday afternoon.

Two frequent critics of government, Bethany MacLeod of the P.E.I. Teachers' Federation and Erin McGrath-Gaudet from the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, were both named deputy ministers.

MacLeod was the president of the P.E.I. Teachers' Federation and had also been elected president of the Canadian Teachers' Federation, which was to come into effect in July. MacLeod will now become P.E.I.'s new deputy minister of education, replacing Susan Willis who is retiring.

In her role MacLeod had been critical of some aspects of standardized testing in Island schools, as well as a shortage of substitute teachers. Just last week she said teachers were anxiously awaiting a new provincial budget and urged the new PC government to follow through on promised extra supports for schools.

McGrath-Gaudet was the CFIB's director for P.E.I., lobbying government and conducting research on behalf of 1,100 Island businesses. She often spoke out in local media about government's need to improve budgeting and tax structures and reduce red tape for business, as well as issues like high-speed internet, pensions and immigration policy.

McGrath-Gaudet will now be deputy minister of economic growth, tourism and culture. Under the previous government, David Keedwell had been the deputy for economic development and tourism, as well as CEO of Innovation PEI. Tyson Bradley has been named the new CEO of Innovation PEI.

Laurie Loane had been with the P.E.I. Agriculture Sector Council, a group designed to enhance the image of agriculture on P.E.I. to attract skilled workers through programs including Agriculture in the Classroom. She replaces John Jamieson.

Daniel Campbell will be the new deputy in Finance, replacing Neil Stewart.

Mary Lynn Kane was deputy in Communities, Land and Environment. Bob Creed will take over as deputy in the ministries of both communities and fisheries, and Brad Colwill will be deputy in the new Department of Environment, Water and Climate Change.

