Premier withdraws gaslighting remark in legislature

P.E.I. Premier Dennis King has apologized for using the word "gaslighting" in the legislature.

King used the word last week when responding to Liberal MLA Gord McNeilly. McNeilly was asking about P.E.I.'s plans to open up to visitors outside of the Atlantic bubble.

Gaslighting is manipulating someone into questioning their sanity. The term comes from the 1938 play Gas Light and subsequent movie, which revolved around that premise. Speaker Colin LaVie ruled the premier's language was unparliamentary.

"Mr. Speaker, I do appreciate your ruling and your wisdom. It was not my intention to be offensive but I'm sorry my words were taken as such and to the honourable member across I give my heartfelt apology and I withdraw the remark," King said in response to LaVie's ruling.

According to the rules of the legislative assembly, no member can use offensive language or words toward the house or any member.

"It is important for all public officials to be very careful with their choice of words," said McNeilly in a written response to the premier's statement.

McNeilly said he hopes it serves as a learning moment for the premier.

