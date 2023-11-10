MLA's federal candidacy 'causing a strain … we didn't need,' says King

Former P.E.I. MLA Jamie Fox, who resigned his seat last week to run federally for the Conservatives, understood he could not campaign federally and be an MLA, says Premier Dennis King.

"It was becoming more difficult for Jamie to have a foot in two camps," said King.

Fox was the only person to put his name forward for the Conservatives in the Malpeque riding before the deadline, making him the de facto candidate. No federal election has yet been called. It must be held before Oct. 20, 2025.

Fox's federal plans have been known for some time. He told CBC News in August he was considering a run.

While King said he tries to provide members of his caucus as much freedom as possible, Fox's plans to run against the governing federal Liberal Party, which included attacks on the federal government in the P.E.I. Legislature, were becoming a problem.

Borden-Kinkora to have byelection within next few months, premier says Duration 1:09 Featured Video Premier Dennis King says constituents in Borden-Kinkora, whose district is now vacant after the resignation of PC MLA Jamie Fox, will have a byelection before the next legislative sitting. The next sitting is expected to start Feb. 27, 2024.

"My job as the premier is to make sure we have as solid federal relations as we can have with the government," said King.

"As Jamie got closer to becoming the declared candidate that was causing a strain that probably we didn't need."

Byelection coming

Residents of District 19, Borden-Kinkora, can expect a byelection soon, said King.

"We just had a provincial election," he said.

"I think people had expected that the election held in April would have held a member a little bit longer than now. I would say we bear a little bit of responsibility to make sure we have an elected member there as soon as possible."

The timing is complicated, said King, because of the approach of Christmas. But he said he would like to have a new MLA elected in time for the winter/spring session of the legislature. That sitting is currently due to start Feb. 27.

King said he is already hearing from people interested in running for the Progressive Conservatives, as well as suggestions for people he should approach to run.