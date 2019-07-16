P.E.I. premier welcomes 'a little bit more diversity' to his caucus

Premier Dennis King says a win for the Progressive Conservatives in the deferred election in District 9 Charlottetown-Hillsborough Park is an important step forward for his party.

Natalie Jameson won comfortably, with almost 45 per cent of the vote. She is only the second woman in the PC caucus, and the only Tory representative from one of the Island's two cities.

"Most Islanders knew there were two voids following the election on April 23rd," King told CBC's Island Morning.

"The election of Natalie last night is a step in the right direction to give us more options when it comes to representing Prince Edward Island across the board."

King said a lot of people have been asking him about a quick appointment of Jameson to cabinet, but he said it is too early to talk about that.

Just short of majority

This gives the PCs 13 seats in the 27-member legislature, one short of a majority, but King said he would not be trying to pressure an opposition member to cross the floor to give him that majority.

"Absolutely not. I don't think this changes anything when it comes to the style of government that we have been talking about," he said.

King campaigned on a collaborative approach to government, and made it through the spring session of the legislature on that plan, consulting in advance on the budget and allowing for free votes on opposition bills.

King credited Jameson with winning the election, saying at this point he does not see it as a referendum on his government or the performance of the opposition parties.

