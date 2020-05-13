COVID-19 bringing out the worst in some, premier says

Premier Dennis King says he is saddened and disappointed at the behaviour of some Islanders over the last eight weeks.

He said living under the public health restrictions from COVID-19 has brought out the best in many but also the worst in others.

"When I hear reports of people in this province being followed and threatened, to see staff at our points of entry being recorded, I'm saddened and I'm disappointed, and I know we can do better," he said during a COVID-19 briefing Wednesday.

King said it is not in Islanders' nature to be cooped up in their houses and not socializing, but they must remember "we are an open, welcoming society."

We're wonderful people who care about others and we have to remember that now more so than ever. — Premier Dennis King

He said stories he's heard of people being asked to leave a store because they look like a temporary foreign worker are "offensive as an Islander, it's offensive to me as a Canadian and it's disappointing to me as a premier."

"If there's one thing I know about COVID-19, it doesn't care much about the colour of your skin or the language you speak."

While Islanders have had to change how they live, "we can't let that change who we are," King said.

"We're wonderful people who care about others and we have to remember that now more so than ever."

More from CBC P.E.I.