King Charles showed 'engaging' personality during 2014 P.E.I. trip, says former premier

The new King of England may not be as stodgy as he sometimes appears in the media.

King Charles III, who visited Prince Edward Island eight years ago when he was the Prince of Wales, was "nothing but a gentleman," said Robert Ghiz, who was P.E.I.'s premier from 2007 to 2015.

"He was someone who I was extremely impressed with, with his professionalism, with his knowledge, with his kindness," Ghiz said in an interview with CBC's Mainstreet P.E.I.

On Saturday, 73-year-old Charles III was officially proclaimed as Britain's new monarch, making his son William the new heir to the throne.

Charles's mother, Queen Elizabeth, died Thursday at age 96.

Charles and Camilla share a laugh with actress Katie Kerr, who was portraying Anne of Green Gables. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

In the spring of 2014, Charles and his wife, Camilla, made an overnight stop in Charlottetown during a four-day visit to Canada.

Ghiz served as the couple's unofficial tour guide.

As prince, Charles was sometimes perceived as lacking warmth, especially during his marriage to the charismatic late Princess Diana. But Ghiz said his experience was different.

"He's someone who is more engaging than people probably give him credit for, so I think the world will be pleasantly surprised when they actually get to see the new King in his role," said Ghiz.

Ghiz said he was impressed with the former prince's interest in P.E.I.'s economy, culture, education and history, especially with First Nations.

Prince Charles engages with Holland College students that are working on projects related to urban development and sustainability during his 2014 visit to Charlottetown. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press)

Ghiz said he was unsure how Charles would react when, during a visit to the Confederation Centre of the Arts, actor and comedian Wade Lynch, dressed in drag, did an impersonation of the Queen.

Prince Charles meets a fly fisherman and a kayaker in Bonshaw Hills Provincial Park during his 2014 visit to Charlottetown. (John Stilwell - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

But the new King showed he has a sense of humour.

"He was fine with it," Ghiz said. "I was worried that he would find us insulting…. He over-exceeded my expectations."