P.E.I. celebrates 'lifetime' memory as Britain crowns new king

Hundreds gathered in Charlottetown on Saturday to mark the coronation of King Charles III.

Hundreds gather at lieutenant-governor's home to mark occasion

Shane Ross · CBC News ·
British flags were flying outside Fanningbank, the home of P.E.I.'s lieutenant-governor.
British flags were flying outside Fanningbank, the home of P.E.I.'s lieutenant-governor. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Where were you when King Charles III was crowned?

For hundreds of youth on P.E.I. on Saturday that included 220 cadets and dozens of Girl Guides, it was outside the lieutenant-governor's mansion in Charlottetown.

They were joined by people dressed in fancy outfits. There was a brass band playing and the British flag waving.

Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry, the King's representative on P.E.I., said it's important for the community to come together and celebrate.

"They have that memory now for a lifetime," Perry said. "You know that they were there when King Charles was crowned. They were at the Prince Edward Island celebration."

A band entertained the crowd.
A band entertained the crowd during the coronation celebration. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Charles became Britain's monarch following the death last September of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who reigned for more than 70 years.

The monarch holds no political power in Canada, though the institution still serves as an important symbol for many and is part of Canada's constitutional structure.

Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry.
Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry says the people gathered in Charlottetown will have a memory that lasts forever. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Benn Thorsteinson, one of army cadets in attendance at the Charlottetown event, said the coronation was like getting a new prime minister, but "a bit of a bigger deal."

"People have lived an entire life without having a new king or queen so I think that's pretty special."

Army cadets
About 220 cadets were in attendance outside the lieutenant-governor's residence Saturday. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)
Sharon Dalrymple and Jim Culbert dressed up for the occasion.
Sharon Dalrymple and Jim Culbert dressed up for the occasion. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

With files from Stacey Janzer

