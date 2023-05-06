P.E.I. celebrates 'lifetime' memory as Britain crowns new king

Where were you when King Charles III was crowned?

For hundreds of youth on P.E.I. on Saturday that included 220 cadets and dozens of Girl Guides, it was outside the lieutenant-governor's mansion in Charlottetown.

They were joined by people dressed in fancy outfits. There was a brass band playing and the British flag waving.

Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry, the King's representative on P.E.I., said it's important for the community to come together and celebrate.

"They have that memory now for a lifetime," Perry said. "You know that they were there when King Charles was crowned. They were at the Prince Edward Island celebration."

A band entertained the crowd during the coronation celebration. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Charles became Britain's monarch following the death last September of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, who reigned for more than 70 years.

The monarch holds no political power in Canada, though the institution still serves as an important symbol for many and is part of Canada's constitutional structure.

Lt.-Gov. Antoinette Perry says the people gathered in Charlottetown will have a memory that lasts forever. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Benn Thorsteinson, one of army cadets in attendance at the Charlottetown event, said the coronation was like getting a new prime minister, but "a bit of a bigger deal."

"People have lived an entire life without having a new king or queen so I think that's pretty special."