From kindergarten to Grade 6: Kids reflect on what they've learned on the eve of graduation
'I'm very excited because there's a lot of stuff that I want to try'
As 12-year-old Eva Rashed gets ready to leave West Kent Elementary School, her seven years of lessons and learning can be summed in one phrase.
"The best ... really the best. This school is like a memory that will stay in my mind forever," she said. "It has great staff, great students, great everything."
Rashed is one of the Grade 6 students who will be graduating from West Kent and moving up to Queen Charlotte Intermediate School in the fall.
It's a bittersweet time for many of them, with an equal mixture of nervousness and excitement.
'Very excited'
Golnar Saegh, 12, is looking forward to the new challenges.
"I'm very excited because there's a lot of stuff that I want to try. I think I'm going to either play the trombone or trumpet when I go to Grade 7," she said.
"I'm going into French immersion and there's a lot of stuff changing and the school is huge and there's a lot of sports teams that I'd like to try out for, and clubs. … Hopefully I don't get into a class of complete strangers."
Golnar feels positive about her move to junior high but didn't want to make any predictions. "I don't want to jinx anything," she said with a laugh.
'Little bit nervous'
Eleven-year-old Zoe Connor is feeling a little daunted but hopeful about the future.
"It's going be fun I think, but I'm a little bit nervous because I'm scared that I'm never going [to] remember my locker combination," she said.
"I'm scared that none of my friends are going be in the same class. But hopefully I'll make new friends."
Ethan Mayne, also 11, is leaving elementary school with some solid life lessons.
"Some of the biggest lessons I am leaving with is respect yourself, pay attention, just be nice to others. I think the first year in kindergarten is so important because you learn all your life values," he said.
"I hope to get the most out of junior high by working hard and trying my best and supporting my friends."
And Mayne is already hoping to suit up for one of the Queen Charlotte sports teams.
"I'm excited about all the sports I can participate in and meeting new teachers that are all pretty nice."
Looking to the past
Most of this class has been together from the very beginning of their school career.
Six years ago, the class was interviewed about what they learned in kindergarten. Lessons like how to listen, share, take turns and respect others were at the top of their list.
The importance of building healthy friendships also really resonated with the kids. At five years old, Zoe Connor had a pretty definite idea when asked about what makes a good friend.
"What makes a good friend? How you get along with them. You play with them and if you get along and don't fight then you make … a new friend. That's how you make a new friend. It's very easy to get along, you know."
Recess is more fun with friends, six-year-old Golnar agreed.
"It's funner to play with your friends, not alone. Because when you're alone you kind of feel sad and lonely. So I like playing with a group. We play house. We play tag. We have lots of fun."
Ethan Mayne had lots of wisdom to share after he finished his year in kindergarten at the age of five.
"We have listening behaviour, I'll tell you all of them: Body still, hand up, mouth quiet, eyes watching, ears listening," he said.
"You can't tattle tale. We can't be mean to people, they're not allowed to do that."
In the years since kindergarten, the importance of friends has only grown deeper, especially for Eva. When asked what makes a good friend, her answer was simple.
"Loyalty. They keep their words. And you know they don't exclude you from anything, like they cheer you up if you're ever feeling sad," she said.
"Friends are good people. In life, some friends can even feel like family to you."
These four students are looking forward to joining the Queen Charlotte family next fall.
And CBC plans to check with them again when they graduate in three years time, to see what new lessons they've learned.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.