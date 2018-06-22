Kim Devine running for Charlottetown mayor

Former city councillor Kim Devine announced her candidacy for Charlottetown mayor Friday morning.

"This election is about the future of our city. Charlottetown is a vibrant, successful city that is experiencing unprecedented growth," Devine said in a news release.

"New development is essential to support a growing population while continuing to strengthen our sense of community."

Devine served two terms on council from 2004 to 2010, including time on the planning and heritage committee and the downtown revitalization committee. She also co-chaired the Mayor's Task Force on Arts and Culture.

Up until this week. Devine was working in communications for the provincial government.

Devine joins Philip Brown, Jamie Larkin and Cecil Villard in the race. The election is Nov. 5.

More P.E.I. news