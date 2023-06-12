Paddle recovered in search for missing P.E.I. kayaker

Rescue crews are continuing to search for 23-year-old Kieran Stewart, who went missing on the weekend after embarking on a solo kayak excursion to St. Peters Island in southern P.E.I.

Stewart was last seen Saturday.

Early Tuesday morning, searchers located a paddle about 1.6 kilometres west of Point Prim, according to an RCMP news release.

The kayak itself had already been recovered about 5.5 kilometres off Point Prim, and Stewart's car was parked at Rice Point, the nearest embarcation point to St. Peters Island.

Covering the search area are:

P.E.I. Ground Search and Rescue with more than 50 volunteers.

An RCMP police dog unit.

RCMP drones.

An RCMP boat.

An RCMP helicopter.

The North River Fire Department boat.

Three Coast Guard vessels.

A Canadian Forces Cormorant helicopter.

A Canadian Forces Hercules fixed-wing aircraft.

Transport Canada aircraft.

A PAL Aerospace fixed-wing aircraft.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Stewart is asked to contact Queens District RCMP at 902-368-9300.