'I'm a KidSport Kid' campaign features now-adult Islanders grateful for the funding

A new campaign from KidSport PEI shares the stories of Islanders who are now adults but whose families received the funding when they were children.

The charitable group distributed about $85,000 to help 260 kids take part in sports on P.E.I. in 2020.

Going back to 1997, KidSport has distributed almost $2 million.

"We want to get the message out about what we've been doing with the KidSport program for the last 20-some years and the impact that it's had in some kids' lives," said Gemma Koughan, the executive director of Sport PEI.

Gemma Koughan of Sport PEI said they've had 'great positive feedback' about the KidSport kid campaign. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

"We reached out to some former KidSport kids to see if they would have an interest in being part of the program, and thankfully, we had three people that quite willingly put their hand up to say 'Tt was important to me, it made an impact in my life, and I want to tell that message,'" she said.

Impact of sport

KidSport PEI provides grants of up to $400 per eligible child per year for sport registration fees, using family income to determine if they are eligible.

Koughan said the three former KidSport kids in the campaign had different reasons for being part of the program, from their family situation to health problems involving their parents.

Morgan Ellis said he is grateful for the support that made it possible for him to play hockey, something that he turned into a career. (KidSport PEI )

"Each of them had just expressed that without it, their lives could have been very different, and how impactful it was for them — as human beings and not necessarily as they progress into a sport career," Koughan said.

Some have become leaders in their chosen work area, or have become coaches, she explained. "So there's many different aspects that they can touch on."

Wrestler Jessica Shephard is one of three former KidSport beneficiaries involved in this year's campaign. (KidSport PEI )

Some of the people taking part in the education campaign said they hadn't even known at the time that their family had received support from KidSport.

"That's the important part, I think," Koughan said.

"When they're out on the field or they put the jersey on for whatever sport that they're playing, they're no different than anybody else, and no one should really need to know the difference — and the kids don't really need to know. We just need to make sure that they have the opportunity."

Lasting impact

Saul Hood, 27, is one of the faces of the KidSport campaign. He is now a coach in judo, the sport he started to enjoy as a child.

"I have 11 siblings, so things could be tight at times, I'm sure, and I appreciate it a little more now. I probably didn't understand it, obviously, when I was a child," Hood said.



"I, along with a few of my siblings, received KidSport [support] when we were younger, so without that, maybe we wouldn't have been able to join judo at that time."

Hood went on to compete and win medals in his sport. (Submitted by Saul Hood)

"It's obviously been a lasting thing, if I started when I was in elementary school and I'm 27 now and I'm still going."

Hood said he hopes more P.E.I. families will tap into the KidSport program if they need it, for the sake of the children.

If they can't afford it, they're really missing out on a lot. They're missing out on meeting friends and making connections along the way," he said.

"People maybe don't realize that KidSport is available, or maybe they feel ashamed, almost like they're receiving perhaps a handout. But that's what it's there for: to help people and help their kids get involved."

Now 27, Hood is still involved in judo, as a coach. (Submitted by Saul Hood)

Organizers hope the campaign will not just raise awareness about access to sports, but boost funds for KidSport, said Koughan.

She said personal donations to the program are down across the country because of the impact COVID-19 has had, just as some families are needing more support.

"We want to be there to help, and if we can raise those dollars, and help those families in need that are low-income or facing some other additional burdens that they haven't faced, we want to try to address that," Koughan said.

"We can't be all things to everybody. But if we can support as many as we can, that's what we want to do."

