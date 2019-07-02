Kids to get their own ballots in P.E.I.'s deferred election

Elections P.E.I. is setting up a kids zone for the deferred election in District 9.

The idea is to encourage voters to bring their children with them when they cast a ballot, and get kids excited about voting.

The children will have their own screen to vote behind, their own ballot and their own box to put it in.

"We're using this like a pilot project," said Paul Alan, manager of election operations.

"It's neat that we have this election happening in the summer, that we can try this out on a small scale. And if it turns out well maybe we can enlarge it for the larger election events."

The ballot will ask, "What is your favourite thing to do in the summer?"

Go to the beach.

Camping.

Playing in the park.

Sports.

Kids will be able to watch the results of their ballot come in on the Elections P.E.I. website along with the election result.

The kids zone has never been tried on P.E.I. before, said Alan, but it has been tried in other jurisdictions.

The area will be set up at all the polls, including the advance polls. The first of those is this Saturday. Election day is July 15.

