'Dialysis is a fix, not a cure,' says chair of Charlottetown Kidney Walk

As identical twins, Craig and Kyle Cooper have a lot in common.

When the brothers were 13 years old, they were both diagnosed with diabetes. Then when they were in their 20s both were diagnosed with chronic kidney disease.

It has been a long journey since that diagnosis, with a lot of ups and downs. Craig has had a transplant, and now Kyle is hoping to get a new kidney soon as well.

"My brother Craig, he started dialysis long before me. He was on for about six years, six-and-a-half years on dialysis and got a kidney transplant from my mother," Kyle said.

Craig was diagnosed with kidney disease first, and Kyle thought maybe he could offer up his kidney.

"Me being a diabetic I wasn't able to be a donor to him at that point," he said.

Unable to work

Kyle is on dialysis four days a week for five hours each time, and will continue that schedule until he's able to get a transplant.

"I've been on now for the past four, four-and-a-half years," he said.

I just got to get myself healthy enough to be able to take a kidney. — Kyle Cooper

Kyle said it is tough to be on dialysis. "Dialysis is a fix, not a cure," he said.

"One of the worst things for me as being a dialysis patient is not being able to work. It's hard."

Kyle said after spending so much time in the hospital the staff "become like a family at the dialysis unit."

Getting healthy for surgery

Kyle's uncle is in the process of donating his kidney.

"Everything is good on his part, I just got to get myself healthy enough to be able to take a kidney," Kyle said.

You have got to have a positive attitude, there is no use sitting back and being mad about it. — Kyle Cooper

Kyle has seen people who have kidney disease go for dialysis for the first time and said it is a scary experience, but he tries to calm people.

"I try to help them out as much as I possibly can," he said.

Staying Positive

Kyle said the key is to keep a positive outlook and he is living life to the fullest. He has grand-kids and rides his motorcycle.

"I'll fight it. I am definitely going to fight it. You have got to have a positive attitude, there is no use sitting back and being mad about it."

Kyle is trying to encourage others to do the same. He is the chair of the Kidney Foundation of Canada's Charlottetown Kidney Walk being held at 2 p.m. Sunday at Victoria Park.

"I hope that by sharing my story it makes people that are coming into it a little more positive," he said.

The Summerside Kidney Walk will take place on Sept. 29.

Those looking to register for the walks can do so at the kidney walk website.

