Kidney services expanding as demand grows on P.E.I.

P.E.I. is expanding its services for Islanders with chronic kidney disease.

Earlier this month, Prince County Hospital introduced an afternoon shift on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays that will help to treat an additional six patients.

As well, plans are underway to increase the treatment capacity from 67 to 74 patients at the Charlottetown hemodialysis unit at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in the upcoming months.

Close to home

Cheryl Banks, director of hospital services for Prince County Hospital and the provincial renal program, said the moves will allow patients to stay close to home to receive treatment.

"We do know that Prince County and Charlottetown area are the highest catchment areas where the most of our population are at so obviously that's the places where we need to increase the seats," she said.

103 Islanders receiving treatment

Banks said the need for dialysis has been increasing up to 15 per cent each year.

There are 103 Islanders receiving hemodialysis treatment, with an additional nine Islanders on a close-watch list for treatment.

In addition to the hemodialysis service, there are 26 Islanders receiving peritoneal dialysis and 105 post-kidney transplant patients being supported through the provincial renal clinic.

With files from Isabella Zavarise