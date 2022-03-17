7-year-old Charlottetown boy raises money for Ukraine with paintings
'I knew I had to help'
Carter Perry remembers peeking at his dad's phone on the night of Feb. 24 and learning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
The seven-year-old boy from Charlottetown had no idea what had happened. He asked his dad to explain.
The next day, Carter turned on the morning news himself to learn more about the war.
"I knew I had to help," Carter told CBC's Island Morning.
Recently, Carter and his two brothers painted six paintings, which their mom auctioned off on Facebook.
So far, they've raised $430, which will be donated to the Stand with Ukraine group, which is run by Ukrainians living in P.E.I. The group is working to get donations from Islanders to send to people in need back home.
The fact that Carter is deeply concerned about the war in Ukraine didn't surprise his mother, Andrea Perry.
"He watches news. We find that he's very into world issues, in politics," Andrea said, adding the boy has always been interested in knowing more about things like federal or provincial elections.
As he was growing worried for the people of Ukraine and the family were in isolation for COVID-19, Carter channeled his concern into painting.
He began to paint, and persuaded his brothers to join him to make more paintings, though initially they were not as enthusiastic.
"I want to raise as much as money as I could," he said.
"My brother was stuck on video games. Then I asked him to come up here on the main floor, but then he still he said no. But then, he snuck off and I didn't even notice, and then he was painting."
After finishing his paintings, Carter explained the messages behind them in a video, which his mom posted on Facebook on March 5 as part of the auction.
In one picture, there's a Ukrainian flag on one side and a rainbow on the other. Carter named it Rainbow Brightness and through the painting, he has a message for Ukraine.
"No matter what you are going through, you are awesome," Carter said in the video.
The paintings were bought by family and friends, with one piece to be sent to Alberta.
And Carter doesn't plan on stopping any time soon.
"I'm going to make a lot today and tomorrow and the next day," he said.
"For Ukraine, for sure."
With files from Island Morning
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?