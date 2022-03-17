7-year-old Charlottetown boy raises money for Ukraine with paintings

Carter Perry remembers peeking at his dad's phone on the night of Feb. 24 and learning of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The seven-year-old boy from Charlottetown had no idea what had happened. He asked his dad to explain.

The next day, Carter turned on the morning news himself to learn more about the war.

"I knew I had to help," Carter told CBC's Island Morning.

Carter, left, got his two brothers, Keaton and Colby to join because he wanted to raise as much money as he could. (Submitted by Andrea Perry)

Recently, Carter and his two brothers painted six paintings, which their mom auctioned off on Facebook.

So far, they've raised $430, which will be donated to the Stand with Ukraine group, which is run by Ukrainians living in P.E.I. The group is working to get donations from Islanders to send to people in need back home.

The fact that Carter is deeply concerned about the war in Ukraine didn't surprise his mother, Andrea Perry.

"He watches news. We find that he's very into world issues, in politics," Andrea said, adding the boy has always been interested in knowing more about things like federal or provincial elections.

Island Morning 7:06 7-year-old painting to help Ukraine Seven-year-old boy from Charlottetown is deeply worried for the people of Ukraine. He decided to make some paintings to support them. Carter Perry has been painting since preschool and his latest works made $300 to help people dealing with the war. 7:06

As he was growing worried for the people of Ukraine and the family were in isolation for COVID-19, Carter channeled his concern into painting.

He began to paint, and persuaded his brothers to join him to make more paintings, though initially they were not as enthusiastic.

"I want to raise as much as money as I could," he said.

"My brother was stuck on video games. Then I asked him to come up here on the main floor, but then he still he said no. But then, he snuck off and I didn't even notice, and then he was painting."

Carter named this painting Rainbow Brightness. (Submitted by Andrea Perry)

After finishing his paintings, Carter explained the messages behind them in a video, which his mom posted on Facebook on March 5 as part of the auction.

In one picture, there's a Ukrainian flag on one side and a rainbow on the other. Carter named it Rainbow Brightness and through the painting, he has a message for Ukraine.

"No matter what you are going through, you are awesome," Carter said in the video.

The paintings were bought by family and friends, with one piece to be sent to Alberta.

And Carter doesn't plan on stopping any time soon.

"I'm going to make a lot today and tomorrow and the next day," he said.

"For Ukraine, for sure."