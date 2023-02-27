P.E.I. broadcaster Kerri Wynne MacLeod dies

Kerri Wynne MacLeod, host of Ocean 100's radio morning show on P.E.I. for 17 years, has died.

The broadcaster made the announcement on its web page.

A native of Montague, MacLeod started her career as an entrepreneur with a shop on Main Street. Her radio career began in 2005 on CHTN, and she took on the Ocean 100 morning show the following year.

MacLeod was also well known as a vocalist. She sang at concerts and events, and performed in Anne of Green Gables: The Musical at Confederation Centre of the Arts, both in the chorus and in the role of Mrs. Pye.

She released an album in 1998, Moon Upon the Left.

Funeral details for MacLeod have not yet been released.