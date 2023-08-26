Onam festival helps create 'sense of community' on P.E.I.

About 200 people from the Kerala region of India gathered in Charlottetown on Saturday to celebrate Onam, an annual harvest event.

It was organized by the Kerala Association of P.E.I., which has been helping the growing number of immigrants from the southwest coast of India settle on the Island

Bright colours and traditional dress are part of the celebration that features music and dancing as well as a feast. The men and women cook, while the men serve the dishes.

It's inspired by a legend of an old king named Mahavaley who reigned over Kerala, said Stephy Yesudas, who helped organize the event at the Jack Blanchard Parish Centre.

Stephy Yesudas was among about 200 people participating in the Onam celebration. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

"At the time of his reign, it was all very prosperous and we were happy so he is coming back every year, once in a day to revisit us."

It's tradition that men help serve food for the feast. (Stacey Janzer/CBC)

Many families were celebrating the occasion, as well as university students.

Nana Sunila, who is completing a master of education, said although she misses the celebration in India, she's happy to be able to celebrate her culture on P.E.I.

"Someone visiting from our home country and creating something like this, which is very similar to that over here, is a great thing actually. This keeps a sense of community."