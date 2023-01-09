Mi'kmaw leader Keptin John Joe Sark dies at age 77

P.E.I. has lost a passionate and outspoken Mi'kmaw spiritual leader.

Keptin John Joe Sark died at home on Sunday surrounded by his family.

He was 77.

Sark's son, Andrew, says his dad always fought for what he believed in and never gave up.

He fought to have offensive stereotypes removed from schools and institutions, he had an audience with the Pope on the subject of residential schools, and he was an author.

His latest book, Epekwitk: Stories and Histories of the Mi'kmaq Nation, was released in the fall of 2022.

Andrew Sark says his father had a strong faith and never stopped praying for other people, even when his own health was failing.

Sark died of complications from diabetes.