Watershed group works to keep hazardous waste out of Island water

A watershed group in Kensington, P.E.I., wants to help residents keep household hazardous waste products out of local waterways, starting with a survey to find out what they already know.

"Basically our goal is to divert hazardous wastes from either our landfills, sewage systems or incinerators," said Heather Harris of the Kensington North Watersheds Association.

"We're hoping to do that through educational initiatives and also reduce the dependence on hazardous wastes to begin with."

Harris is project coordinator for the EcoAction Hazardous Waste Pilot Project, which has received $32,495 from Environment and Climate Change Canada.

In February 2018, P.E.I.'s Department of Public Safety investigated after waste oil was discovered at a popular fishing spot in Queens County. (PEI Public Safety/Facebook)

"Our main goals are really around clean water, whether that's surface water or ground water," Harris said.

"Improper disposal of hazardous wastes can threaten that and threaten our environment."

What's household hazardous waste?

The survey asks questions about household products including cleaning and laundry products, cosmetics and personal care items, lawn and garden, paint and automotive products.

Harris says the watershed group is concerned with water quality, both groundwater and surface water. (Submitted by Kensington North Watersheds Association)

Residents are asked if they are aware which items are considered household hazardous waste and how they dispose of any unwanted products.

Harris said some items may be obvious as hazardous waste, while others are not.

"Even personal care items which I think a lot of people maybe aren't familiar with like your shampoos, conditioners, deodorants," Harris said.

"We want to hear from residents what their concerns are, if they know a product is hazardous waste, what reasons might exist for why they don't take it to the proper disposal."

'Every watershed is having similar issues'

Harris said her group hopes to determine from the survey what the major issues are and then develop an educational campaign around them.

Harris says some items may be obvious as hazardous waste, others not. (Submitted)

"Hopefully it will result in a net increase in either proper disposal of hazardous waste or even just having people use them less so there's less product out there," Harris said.

"I'd like to see this happen Island-wide because every watershed is having similar issues."

The watershed group is also partnering with the Island Waste Management Corporation on the project, and even took a tour at the landfill in Wellington to understand the waste process.

Protecting water supply

The town of Kensington has just completed a community-based well field protection plan.

"One of the recommendations for the well-field plan was to have an education and awareness program for handling household hazardous waste in the area of the well field," said Barry Murray, who helped to develop the plan.

"Especially these households close to the well field, there's a danger that it could end up contaminating groundwater and the source of water for the town of Kensington."

Murray gives the example of containers from gasoline used for lawn mowers.

"It's very hard to regulate the use and disposal of these household hazardous products," said Murray.

"If it results in people being more cautious and more aware of handling and disposing of hazardous waste, especially in the vicinity of the well field, the project will be a success."

