Kensington councillors to stop paying themselves for attending short water-control meetings

Town council in Kensington, P.E.I., has voted to get rid of an honorarium councillors have been getting for attending Water and Pollution Control Corporation meetings.

Mayor Rowan Caseley says there are about 12 meetings a year that are often held right after the regular council meetings.

Councillors have been getting paid $50 for each corporation meeting, which comes to a total of $4,200 a year for all the councillors and mayor to attend meetings that Caseley says have averaged only about seven minutes in length.

From deficit to surplus

"The question I had … is this something that we want to continue for the expense that it is? Because we deal with it all under town business anyway."

Council passed the motion at its meeting Monday night to stop paying honorariums for attending Water and Pollution Control Corporation meetings.

The mayor said the change should turn the corporation from having about a $1,600 budgeted loss to about a $2,500 budgeted surplus.

The change will come into effect for the next fiscal year, if the final budget is approved on March 27.

