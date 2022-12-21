Kensington, P.E.I. police says they're investigating a suspicious death
No threat to public, say police
Police in Kensington, P.E.I., are looking into a "suspicious sudden death" that happened Tuesday afternoon.
A news release provided few details.
It said the death occurred in the late afternoon.
The news release was not more specific about the time and did not provide a location.
There is no threat of danger to the public in relation to the incident, police said.