Kensington, P.E.I. police says they're investigating a suspicious death

Police in Kensington, P.E.I., are looking into a death that happened Tuesday afternoon.

No threat to public, say police

Police provided few details of the death. (Kensington Police Service)

Police in Kensington, P.E.I., are looking into a "suspicious sudden death" that happened Tuesday afternoon.

A news release provided few details.

It said the death occurred in the late afternoon.

The news release was not more specific about the time and did not provide a location.

There is no threat of danger to the public in relation to the incident, police said.

