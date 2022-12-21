No foul play involved in sudden death of man in Kensington, P.E.I., police say
Police in Kensington, P.E.I., said in an updated news release Wednesday afternoon that there was no foul play involved in the death of a 47-year-old man on Tuesday.
Police say the cause of the man's death is still unknown
Kensington police also said the public is not at risk from anything connected with Tuesday's death.
The cause of the man's death is still unknown, according to the updated release.