2 arrested in Kensington while police chasing 2 others

Kensington police are looking for two men who were operating snowmobiles in the town Tuesday morning.

At around 11 a.m. Kensington police were called with complaints of the snowmobiles being on the road and in residents' yards.

Police found the two drivers on MacLean Avenue, but when police attempted to stop the pair, who also had a passenger with them, they took off.

According to police Chief Lewis Sutherland, police chased the riders for a short time before finding the machines at a house in the town. Police say the two operators had gone into the house and escaped out the back door.

Picked up 2 others

Two other individuals — who police say were known to them — came out of the home. Summerside police had warrants for their arrest. The two men were taken into custody with the assistance of the RCMP.

The two snowmobiles were seized and police are still looking for the drivers. Sutherland says the two men are known to Kensington police and that one of them is wanted in relation to offences in Kensington and Summerside.

Sutherland said he expects to find them and charge them.

More P.E.I. news