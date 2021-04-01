1 injured in Charlottetown tattoo studio fire

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish a fire at a tattoo studio on Kensington Road in Charlottetown Thursday morning.

Fire trucks were dispatched to the fire at Extreme Ink Tattoo Studio, which is in a strip mall near the corner of Exhibition Drive and Connolly Street, at 7 a.m.

One person was sent to hospital, but fire Chief Randy MacDonald told CBC News the injuries were minor.

The fire was out by 7:45 a.m. The business appears to be gutted. Firefighters cut a hole in the roof to let the smoke escape.

It does not appear that the fire has spread to other businesses in the strip mall, but there could be smoke damage, according to the fire chief, because the attic of the strip mall is open across the length of the building.

Part of Kensington Road is closed, and police are asking drivers to use alternate routes.

