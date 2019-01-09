Impaired charge laid after speeding, overcrowded car stopped on way back from party

The young driver of a car full of passengers that was clocked at 153 km/h — and had sparks shooting out the bottom because the suspension was broken and dragging on the pavement — has been charged with impaired driving, Kensington police say.

The car — a compact four-door sedan — was spotted early Saturday morning. When police pulled the car over, they said there were more passengers in the car than the five it could legally transport.

Police said the group was returning from a party. The male driver was charged with impaired driving as well as Highway Traffic Act infractions. The vehicle will be impounded for 30 days.

"Police noted that it appeared as though the vehicle suspension had failed and was dragging on the pavement causing sparks to be flying out from under the vehicle," Kensington police said in a news release.

"Kensington police can not stress enough the importance of making sure you have a designated driver or call for a ride if you are under the influence."

4 other impaired charges laid

At least four other Island drivers were charged in separate weekend incidents where police suspect impaired driving was involved.

Queens District RCMP issued a news release about the cases on Monday afternoon.

All the incidents happened in Queens County between Friday and Saturday nights. The details:

A 22-year-old man was clocked at 163 km/h in a 60 km/h zone just before midnight Friday in Cornwall. His vehicle will be impounded for 30 days as opposed to 24 hours under new provincial Highway Traffic Act amendments.

A 39-year-old woman was stopped at a Cornwall checkpoint a short time later and showed signs of being impaired.

A 30-year-old man was stopped at 10 a.m. Saturday after someone called police about an erratic driver on the Keppoch Road. Stratford RCMP says a breath sample was more than double the legal limit.

A 27-year old male failed a breath test after being stopped in Cornwall on Saturday night.

"Queens District RCMP would like to remind Island drivers not to drive when they have had a few drinks," the news release said. "Losing your licence, getting a hefty fine and spending time in jail is not worth it — not to mention the danger you put yourself and the rest of the public in."

