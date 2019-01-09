Man who was under COVID-19 self-isolation orders suspected of impaired driving

A 39-year-old Prince County man who was supposed to be in self-isolation under COVID-19 rules has been charged with failing to provide a breath sample after police in Kensington, P.E.I., suspected him of impaired driving.

The incident happened April 23 at about 6:10 p.m., said Kensington police Chief Lewis Sutherland.

He said police received a complaint about a possible impaired driver who was heading toward Kensington after allegedly striking a vehicle in the Walmart parking lot in nearby Summerside.

Kensington police intercepted the vehicle without incident, he said. The man was the only person in the car. After refusing to give a breath sample he was taken to jail for the night.

It was also discovered he was under self-isolation orders through the Public Health Act, and was issued a fine of $1,000.

