Kensington approves funding to replace police camera system

The town of Kensington has approved more than $24,000 to upgrade and replace the police camera system across the town.

Currently, Kensington has five cameras. But according to Mayor Rowan Caseley, several are only partly operational.

Others — like the one in the police interview room — don't work at all.

"It stopped working about three months ago," said Caseley. "So that's one that's very critical.

"If you're doing interviews with somebody you need to … not only video the thing but you also have to have the audio on for protection and making sure that everything gets transcribed."

Kensington Mayor Rowan Caseley says the cameras can help with investigations. (Laura Chapin/CBC )

According to Caseley, officers have had to find ways of working around the problem. In some cases that meant using other locations.

For less serious interviews, Caseley said that could mean recording on cell phones.

'Comes in handy'

The existing camera system is more than 12 years old, said Casey, adding that it dates back to before he joined council.

"That was 2009 that I come on and they're the same ones I think."

Caseley said, to his knowledge, the new cameras will be going where the current ones sit. He said the plan isn't to add any more surveillance, but rather replace the cameras they have to help with future investigations.

"Sometimes it comes in handy," said Caseley.

"Police officers can't always be in the right spot at the right time."

More from CBC P.E.I.