Kensington planning to upgrade water system

Now that the money is in place, the Town of Kensington is moving forward with a couple of major infrastructure projects.

The federal government is contributing more than $350,000, the province is chipping in $290,000 and the town is throwing down $275,000 for some upgrades for the town.

The projects include upgrades for the wastewater treatment system, back-up power and something called four log reduction for the well water system, says town mayor Rowan Caseley.

"It gives a longer length of time for the water to be exposed to the chlorine treatment before it hits the first user," he said.

The projects will make sure that the water supply is good, clean and continues to remain good quality for the residents of the town, he said.

"It's helping to protect our waste treatment system and making it better for the environment," he said.

Most of the work will take place next year, Caseley said.

"With a little bit of luck we would hope to get some of it started this fall," he said.

