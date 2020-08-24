With Harvest Festival cancelled, Kensington shares the harvest instead
‘It’s a good social time’
The COVID-19 pandemic cancelled the Harvest Festival in Kensington, P.E.I., but the town was determined to find a way to celebrate its local producers.
In a typical year the festival would include a parade, pancake breakfast, farm skills competitions, concerts, food and vegetable shows, and a variety of sporting events.
"There was a lot of disappointment," said Mayor Rowan Caseley.
"It's a chance when everyone gets together and it's a good social time."
But while they couldn't get together, they could still mark the occasion. The town turned its festival budget into a local produce giveaway, with the help of reduced pricing and outright giveaways from area producers.
The gift bag included cheese, potatoes, mussels and chocolate milk. About 200 bags were handed out on Saturday under the theme, "Support local. They support us."
People were pleased the festival time did not go by entirely unmarked, said Caseley, but everyone was looking forward to being able to watch a festival parade again.
With files from Angela Walker
