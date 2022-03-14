Family who escaped fire grateful to call Kensington, P.E.I., their home

A woman who lost her Kensington rental home to fire last Wednesday says the support she has received is "amazing" — better than anything she's ever seen in the movies.

Latoya Martin, who came to P.E.I. from the Bahamas in 2019, and five other family members were living in the bungalow.

Eleven people, including five relatives who were visiting — one who was pregnant and due to give birth Monday — escaped the fire with just a few minor scrapes and burns. However, they had no tenants' insurance.

In the days since, neighbours have been providing meals and donations have come in, including clothes, appliances, furniture and toys.

"The response was amazing," Martin said.

"I've never even seen it on the movies. It was amazing. We really certainly appreciate this. We don't know what would we have done without you guys if we were someplace else, another part of the world. Like, we don't know, we would have been homeless without nothing."

The fire was caused by heat buildup in the dryer vent, according to the fire marshal. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

According to the P.E.I. fire marshal, the fire was caused by a buildup of lint that resulted in excessive heat in the dryer vent hose.

The family is staying at a hotel in Summerside and looking for temporary lodgings until they can move back into the house in three to four months — their bond with Kensington stronger than ever.

"Kensington is our home, we'll definitely be back in Kensington," Martin said. "Whatever we find will be short term. As soon as the house is done, we will be back."

Family members sift through the piles of donations that have come in since the fire last Wednesday. (Brian Higgins/CBC)

Kensington Mayor Rowan Caseley said he's proud of the community for helping the family in their time of need.

"It's nice to see when people are in need to have other people step up and provide the necessities," he said.

"It's a big family, an extended family. They're very friendly and very appreciative of everybody in the community, and everyone who has reached out to help. And people are still reaching out today even as we speak."