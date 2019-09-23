Dorian damages roof of Kensington's historic train station
Repairs needed immediately as roof continues to leak, mayor says
The mayor of Kensington says the roof of the historic train station building in the town sustained significant damage in post-tropical storm Dorian.
Rowan Caseley said the building, which was built in 1905 and is owned by the municipality, is leaking and in need of immediate repair.
Insurance adjusters have inspected the site and efforts are underway to hire a roofer, but Caseley said work on the cedar-shingle roof won't be done in time for the rain expected over the next day or so.
"We're catching the water inside," he said.
"We've got buckets inside catching it upstairs in the attic. So we're handling it that way and directing some of it with tarps inside the building or plastic inside the building. We would certainly like to see drier weather, or not wetter weather."
Caseley said overall, including the train station, Dorian has caused about $300,000 worth of damage throughout the town.
He is hoping the town will be able to access money from other levels of government for help.
With files from Angela Walker
