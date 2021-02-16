Kensington looks at mirror as way to solve issue at intersection

The Town of Kensington, P.E.I., has purchased a convex mirror it hopes will solve a sight line problem at one of its intersections.

Mayor Rowan Caseley said the sight lines are not good for traffic turning from Commercial Street on to Broadway Street North.

Council first looked at whether to turn Commercial Street into a one way or remove some of the parking spots to improve the sight lines, but he's hoping the mirror will be sufficient.

"We understand that it's supposed to give you a better viewing angle and give you a longer sight line, so we do anticipate that it might help somewhat. Whether it solves the whole problem sufficiently or not, time will tell."

The mirrors have been used with success in other jurisdictions, he said.

The four-foot convex mirror was purchased for about $500. Caseley said he's not sure how long it will take to install.

