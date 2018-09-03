Harvesting the benefits from Kensington's new community garden

Butterflies fluttered through the air above a lush community garden that — until this year — was just a simple lawn.

Ross's Place, the community garden beside 25 School Street in Kensington, P.E.I., grew out of the mind of Jamie MacKay. MacKay, a Kensington resident, named the garden after his late father who was an avid gardener.

"I grew up watching him and my mother constantly involved in community organizations, helping people out — whether it be time, finances, whatever," MacKay said. "I thought it would be a good way, in memory of him."

Jamie MacKay named the community garden Ross's Place after his late father who was an avid garden. (John Robertson/CBC)

The town donated the land for the community garden.

Sponsors helped the seed of a community garden grow.

Tracy Bernard sponsored a plot that, by chance, her mother-in-law ended up using.

"I thought it was a good idea to help people who might not have much green space in the community and would like to grow their own garden, flowers or whatever," said Bernard.

Tracy Bernard sponsored a plot so that others could make use of the gardening space. (John Robertson/CBC)

The community garden has 40 raised beds and a few in-ground gardens.

Mayor Rowan Caseley said the project has blossomed as more and more people started getting involved.

"They get together, socializing. Kids are involved and seniors are involved — nice to see them all working together," said Caseley.

The community garden has 40 raised beds and a few in-ground gardens. (John Robertson/CBC)

Caseley said it was an easy decision for the town to donate the land, which was previously not being used.

"It's nice to see it being put to good use," Caseley said. "There are all kinds of towns that have parklands and green spaces available that's just a place to mow grass."

Rowan Caseley in is the mayor of Kensingston, P.E.I. (John Robertson/CBC)

Some organizations, like the Kensington Heritage Garden, used it as a way to share with others.

"We have had a little bit of a harvest and we have shared it with the library patrons," said Shelley Tamtom, with the Kensington Heritage Library.

"We told them also that they can come out and harvest themselves if they were in the neighbourhood and looking for some veggies."

Shelley Tamtom is with the Kensington Heritage Library. (John Robertson/CBC)

Other gardeners are donating the grown food to local organizations like the food bank.

A local children's group incorporated gardening into its day so the youngsters could learn by getting their hands dirty.

The community garden was named after Jamie MacKay's father who died more than a year ago. (John Robertson/CBC)

MacKay said he is pleased to see how the town has embraced Ross's Place.

"Something I think that [my dad] would be really proud of and would love to be a part of if he was still alive."

MacKay said he hopes to expand the project again during next year's growing season to get even more of the community involved.

More P.E.I. news