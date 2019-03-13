Kensington looking to make room for new business

Kensington town council is moving forward with plans to buy 24 hectares just outside the town boundaries to develop a new business and industrial park.

Mayor Rowan Caseley says the current industrial park has been full for a few years and the extra land is needed to encourage future development.

"We continually get calls for somebody looking for land in an industrial park in, which we have none," he said.

"Even the downtown core we used to have some vacant spots. And right now if a person was looking for something there are two spots that I can think of that are empty for rent downtown and they are small areas."

Once the purchase of the two pieces of land is finalized, council will look for approval through the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission to have the property annexed into the town, Caseley said.

He's not sure how long the approval process will take, but he hopes everything will be ready for new businesses early next year.

"Really we don't have much to offer people if they're looking for something to develop within the town boundaries."

Caseley believes it will not only be an economic boost for the town, but for the surrounding areas as well.

