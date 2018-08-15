Kensington mayor hopes time isn't up for town clock

Time is of the essence for a large, outdoor clock along the rail station boardwalk in Kensington, P.E.I.

Mayor Rowan Caseley says the clock was installed 19 years ago, and has been a problem since he first began on the town council.

"The clock, I don't think, has worked for all the time I've been on council and that's been nine years," he said.

The clock has four faces and Caseley said two of those faces have often displayed the wrong time, but now all four faces are only right two times a day.

"I don't think there's been one face that's been correct all summer," Caseley said.

A possible solution

Caseley says the town has spent thousands of dollars over the years to try and repair the clock, and Monday council voted to take it down.

Then on Tuesday, Caseley says he spoke with the man that installed the clock 19 years ago and a possible solution was discussed.

The clock is 19 years old, and Kensington Mayor Rowan Caseley says it hasn't worked properly since he first joined council. (Submitted by the Town of Kensington)

Caseley says the man told him it is likely the electric mechanism in the clock malfunctioning, and the problem is probably being caused by exposure to the elements.

"It's not necessarily designed for outside, where it is, perhaps," Caseley said.

Caseley says for $1,500 plus the cost of installation, a more primitive mechanism can be put in, which the man who installed the clock says should solve the problem.

'Back to the basics'

Caseley is meeting with the city manager today and said he will be reaching out to council to try and have a decision on what will be done with the clock before their next meeting.

With the money already spent on the clock and a cost of about $13,000 to replace it, Caseley says he thinks spending the $1,500 could be the best option.

"If there's a way to fix it and keep it going, then it may be worth one more shot."

Caseley says the hope is this fix will solve the problem once and for all.

"It is a nice looking clock, and council is reluctant to take it out, but then again it's an embarrassment to have something that's up and wrong," he said.

"Sometimes you have to go back to the basics to make things work and this may be one of those times."

