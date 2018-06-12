Kensington aims at 'squaring up the boundaries,' mayor says

The town of Kensington, P.E.I., has sent a proposal to the Island Regulatory and Appeals Commission to absorb more than 100 properties around its boundaries.

Mayor Rowan Caseley said many of the properties are already receiving some town services.

"We're kind of squaring up the boundaries," said Casely.

"We have areas in town where on one side of the road it's inside of town, on the other side of the road it's outside out of town."

The proposal also includes annexing about 30 hectares of land the town has purchased for a new business park.

Casely said the town solicited feedback from the affected property owners. There were 19 that supported the change, 26 opposed, and about 60 who did not respond. The major concern was an increase in taxation. Joining the town means another 55 cents per $100 of assessed property value per year.

The town is proposing the new properties would have those rates phased in over four years. In total, Caseley said it would mean another $72,000 in tax revenue.

The town has submitted its documentation to IRAC, said Caseley, including the feedback from the residents. He said IRAC will now go through its own process for the annexation.

