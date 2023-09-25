PSB missing the bus on Kensington after-school care, parents say

Some parents in Kensington are frustrated that the P.E.I. government is not doing more to help their kids take advantage of after-school programs.

The parents say they want their children to attend a martial arts academy in Summerside as long as there's a lack of after-school care options in Kensington itself.

The academy has asked the Public School Branch to bus the children to its facility after they finish classes for the day, but the PSB won't allow it because the academy is outside the students' school zone.

There are students in the Summerside–Miscouche school zone who get dropped off at the martial arts academy after school, because it's located in their own zone.

Jason Saggo, the owner of the Summerside Martial Arts Academy, said his gym is only 15 minutes away from Kensington.

"You'd think the province would want to do more to help out the hard-working parents on the Island," he said.

"It's very difficult for parents to finish work exactly at three o'clock, go to school, pick the kids up, or to [let them] be home and they're not supervised."

Parents and guardians are ultimately responsible for out-of-school-zone transportation, according to the PSB.

Some parents told CBC News the only licensed after-school program in the Kensington school zone is full, and they say not having the care they need may prevent them from going to work.

Melanie Lord doesn't need after-school care right now for her three older children, because she's on maternity leave.

She'd like to go back to work in January, but she said she's already turned down a nursing job because she doesn't have after-school care lined up for her older kids.

"I think if I'm in this position, and I know a few other people in this position, there's probably even more people in this position.

So if lots of places are saying, 'We can't get anyone to work, we can't get anyone to work,' maybe it's because parents can't because of these kinds of situations," she said.