Big changes proposed for Ken's Corner intersection in Charlottetown

The city of Charlottetown has a plan to simplify and improve traffic flow at the somewhat complicated intersection known as Ken's Corner.

It's hard to tell who has the right of way, because the intersection isn't square. There are traffic lights but also a flashing red light and a stop sign.

"It's so dangerous! Nobody knows where the heck they're going and people are running lights and signs like crazy. It's horrible. It's awful," said Mitch Stewart, who lives down the street.

The city's plan is to create three raised pedestrian islands within the intersection to better channel traffic where it's supposed to go, and shorten the distance pedestrians must walk, making it safer.

And there will be new restrictions on turning: no left turns onto Euston Street would be allowed for traffic entering the intersection from Longworth Avenue or Weymouth Street. Also, all westbound traffic on Euston Street will have to turn right onto Longworth.

The city wants to move Weymouth Street east slightly to better line up with Longworth Avenue, claiming part of a nearby parking lot belonging to ADL.

Million dollar plan

Coun. Terry MacLeod chairs the city's public works committee, and said he is presenting the plan to council Monday.

The proposed changes to the Ken's Corner intersection in Charlottetown. (CBC)

He said the city has had safety concerns about the intersection for a while.

"We're at the stage now where this intersection is getting bigger and there's lots of crossings, there's apartment buildings, you know, so it was time to really take a look at this," he said.

"We also need to work with the landowners to make sure that everyone's on board with this."

He said the city did consider a roundabout, but the route is used by many trucks and that would be inconvenient for them.

MacLeod has been talking to residents about the plan, and there will be public meetings.

MacLeod said the cost of the project is estimated at around a million dollars. He said it could be done in phases over a few years, or all at once starting next spring.

Coun. Terry MacLeod will present the proposed changes to this intersection to Charlottetown council Monday. (Shane Hennessey/CBC)

