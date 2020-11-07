Kennel cough a worry for dog owners in West Prince

The West Prince Veterinary Hospital is warning residents about presumptive cases of kennel cough in the area.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the vet hospital said it had a fifth presumptive case.

Kennel cough is a respiratory disease and spreads through saliva droplets in the air. It's not contagious to humans but is passed among dogs in close contact.

Town warning dog owners

The town of Alberton was contacted by the vet hospital and made aware the dog park in the area could be a spot where dogs could come in contact with the disease.

"They suggested that we put up a sign," said David Gordon, mayor of Alberton. "Our town is doing whatever they recommend. They say we are OK to keep our park open at this time."

The sign warns people there is a chance kennel cough is in the area and dog owners should use their own discretion when using the park.

"The park is being used quite heavily," he said.

Gordon said the park will close temporarily if it is determined cases are coming from there.

