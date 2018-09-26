Islander takes on new role with Ringette Canada

The 2019 Canadian Ringette Championships are set to take place on P.E.I. next spring — and an Islander has a new role in the organization behind the event.

Kelsey McIntosh grew up in Souris, P.E.I., and this week he became technical director with Ringette Canada in Ottawa.

"It's exciting, there's a lot of good things they're doing," said McIntosh.

'Nice to come back home'

McIntosh has worked with sporting organizations for years, and took on his new role with Ringette Canada just this week.

He says he's glad to be starting the position leading up to the championships on P.E.I., which will be co-hosted by Summerside and Charlottetown next April.

"It's nice to come back home," McIntosh said.

"In my job interview they said, 'So nationals, you have to go'. And I said, 'Oh, P.E.I.? Twist my arm.'"

Growing popularity

McIntosh says P.E.I. has seen a lot of growth in the popularity of ringette.

"By far it's the biggest growth of any province. Also, some of the associations in P.E.I. have the biggest growth of any associations in the country. That's what I'm hearing from other provinces," McIntosh said.

And he hopes the championships on the Island will only help, and bring more attention to the sport.

"I think when we hosted in '09, that next year, registration across the board had jumped."

The event will see over 40 teams from across the country competing in three divisions — under-16, under-19 and National Ringette league division.

