Stratford returns to Kelly's Pond problem

The Town of Stratford, P.E.I., has struck a subcommittee to take another look at fixing the siltation problem in Kelly's Pond.

Once a favourite fishing hole in Pondside Park, siltation from subdivision development has left most of the pond no more than a metre deep.

"This subcommittee is going to determine what is feasible. We will do whatever we can within the budget," said Coun. Jody Jackson.

"There's been a lot of talk for probably 40 years about dredging and what they can do."

More recently, there was an initiative announced in 2015 to restore the pond, but problems with the water quality persist.

The new subcommittee is made up of residents and experts. It will bring recommendations to the sustainability committee and eventually council.

Jackson said the hope is to have the work wrapped up before municipal elections in November.

