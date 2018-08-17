The coaching duo of P.E.I.'s Gerard Gallant and Mike Kelly is together once more.

The Rangers announced Tuesday that Shamrock native Kelly will be joining their bench as assistant coach.

He and Rangers new head coach Gallant, who's from Summerside, have worked together numerous times at the junior hockey and National Hockey League levels.

The duo last teamed up earlier this year when Gallant head coached Team Canada during the 2021 International Ice Hockey Federation World Championship in Riga. Canada ended up taking the gold medal.

Before that, Kelly was a member of Gallant's coaching staff for the Florida Panthers and the Vegas Golden Knights.

The Rangers also announced that Gord Murphy and Jim Midgley have been named assistant coaches.

